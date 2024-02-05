Dubai: The Civil Service Commission of Kuwait has officially announced a two-day holiday to ensure both citizens and residents can enjoy a four-day weekend, including the usual Friday and Saturday off.
The extended break, on Sunday and Monday, February 25 and 26, is to mark the National Day and Liberation Day, pivotal moments in the nation’s history.
Ministries, agencies, public bodies and institutions will pause operations during these days, allowing employees from all sectors to engage fully in the festivities and events planned across the country to celebrate these significant national events.
Work will resume on Tuesday, February 27, following the conclusion of the celebrations.
The National Day commemorates the creation of Kuwait in 1961, while Liberation Day marks the end of the Iraqi occupation after the Gulf War in 1991.
Kuwait gained its independence from Britain on June 19, 1961, when the late Emir Sheikh Abdullah Al Salem Al Sabah, the 11th ruler of the country, signed the Declaration of Independence with the British High Commissioner in the Arabian Gulf Sir George Middleton. It was also during Al Sabah’s rule that the Constitution of Kuwait and the Parliament of Kuwait were formally established. The first celebrations were held in 1963.
On May 18, 1964, it was decided to change that date and merge it with February 25, which coincides with the anniversary of late Emir Abdullah Al Salem Al Sabah’s ascension of the throne, in honour of his role in the independence of the country and the consolidation of its democracy.