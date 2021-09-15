Cairo: A Kuwaiti court had ordered a woman to pay KD20,000 in damages to her husband after she was found guilty of cheating on him with 13 men, a local media report said.
The husband had filed a damages lawsuit against the wife after finding out about her unfaithfulness by cheating on him with 13 men and exchanging “explicit” Snapchat messages, the online newspaper Media Court reported without giving further details.
The couple’s identities were not disclosed.
According to official figures, some 12,973 marriages were registered in Kuwait last year, mostly among Kuwaitis. The figure included 418 foreign men who married Kuwaiti women.
Around 5,932 divorce cases were recorded in 2020, according to the same statistics.