Kuwait court orders Health Ministry to pay KD13 million in pandemic contract dispute

Appeals court rules in favour of medical supplier, ending pandemic-related legal battle

Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
The ruling requires the ministry to pay the full amount in addition to 7% annual legal interest until the debt is settled.
Dubai: Kuwait’s Court of Appeal has ordered the Ministry of Health to pay KD13,028,400 to a medical company, concluding one of the country’s most prominent legal disputes linked to the COVID-19 pandemic, Al Qabas Arabic daily reported.

The ruling, issued four years after the lawsuit was filed, requires the ministry to pay the full amount in addition to seven per cent annual legal interest until the debt is settled. The case centred on a contract for the supply of medical equipment and materials during the height of the pandemic.

Attorney Dr Mohammad Munawar Al Mutairi, representing the medical company, said the court’s decision confirmed that his client had fully met its contractual obligations, delivering essential supplies that contributed to the national effort to combat the virus. Despite receiving the goods, he said, the Ministry of Health had refused to make payment.

Dr Al Mutairi emphasised that the verdict underscored the importance of upholding contractual commitments, even under exceptional circumstances such as the pandemic. He said:“Honouring contracts and fulfilling obligations cannot be disregarded under the pretext of exceptional circumstances or administrative reviews, noting that such adherence forms the cornerstone of trust in state dealings and ensures the stability of the business environment.”

