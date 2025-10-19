Kuwait tightens oversight on mosque surveillance: No cameras without approval

Ministry aims to safeguard mosques, protect facilities, and ensure safety
Dubai: Kuwait’s Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs has issued a nationwide directive restricting the installation and supervision of surveillance cameras in mosques, mandating that all systems must be approved and managed exclusively by the Ministry, Al Anba newspaper reported.
The official circular, distributed to all imams and muezzins, clarifies that no individual or organisation is permitted to install or operate security cameras without prior authorisation.
The Ministry said the measure aims to safeguard mosques, protect their facilities, and ensure the safety of worshippers while maintaining full administrative oversight.
The directive outlines strict conditions: unauthorized installations are prohibited; any offers to donate cameras must be reported to the administration before installation; and any existing, unapproved systems must be disclosed immediately.
It also warns that imams and muezzins will be held legally accountable if they fail to notify authorities about unapproved systems.
The Ministry said the policy is part of its ongoing efforts to standardize mosque operations and ensure transparency, asserting that all surveillance systems must operate under direct governmental supervision in accordance with Kuwait’s laws and regulations.
