Kuwait to replace 591 street names with numbers in sweeping address overhaul

New rule aims to simplify the address system and avoid political or cultural sensitivities

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
AFP

Dubai: Kuwait Municipal Council has officially approved the cancellation of 591 street names, replacing them with numerical designations.

The decision, taken during a closed extraordinary session on Sunday chaired by Abdullah Al Mahri, follows recommendations from the government-formed Committee for Naming Cities, Districts, and Streets, established under Ministerial Resolution No. 558 of 2023. 

The council also voted to rename three streets after Arab capitals and cities, while keeping 66 existing names unchanged.

The overhaul comes after Minister of State for Municipal Affairs Abdulatif Al-Mashari amended prior regulations in August to restrict the naming of streets and areas. 

Under the updated rules, only Kuwait’s rulers, crown princes, and heads of state from friendly or brotherly nations may have streets or landmarks named after them. 

All other roads will now be numbered rather than named, in an effort to simplify the address system and avoid political or cultural sensitivities.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
