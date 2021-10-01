The offender in his 30s has been charged with taking and possessing drugs, and assaulting police, the source added. Image Credit: Pixabay

Cairo: A Kuwaiti motorist, who appeared to be behaving abnormally, abducted a policeman when he attempted to stop him, a local newspaper has reported.

It all started when two police patrolmen noticed that a car was parked in a dusty area with a suspicious-looking person inside it, Al Anba reported, citing a security source.

The suspect got off the car and attempted to stop one policeman from reaching the car, triggering a heated argument between the two.

“The policeman realised there was something odd about the motorist,” the security source said.

When the suspect, a Kuwaiti citizen, tried to escape with his car, the policeman attempted to stop him. “The man managed to start the car and pulled the policeman into the vehicle before speeding off.”

However, the second police officer acted swiftly and chased the car, forcing its driver to stop and freeing his colleague, according to the source.

Ensuing search showed that the offender was a drug taker and had in his possession a bag containing a narcotic substance.

The offender in his 30s has been charged with taking and possessing drugs, and assaulting police, the source added.

It was not clear when and where the incident happened.

Kuwait has recently seen several attacks on police personnel.

Last month, a Kuwaiti man was arrested after he had stabbed two policemen with a knife as they were trying to restrain him from attacking his parents in the town of Jaber Al Ahmad, west of Kuwait City.

In June, a young Syrian man, fleeing after killing his mother, fatally stabbed a traffic policeman in the area of Al Mahboula in Kuwait's governorate of Al Ahmadi.

Dubbed in the local media the Mahboula crime, the murder shook Kuwait and triggered calls for tougher enforcement of law and more protection for police.