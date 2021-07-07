Vaccination campaign will be carried out in mobile units supplied by Ministry of Health

On Sunday, the Ministry of Health announced that they have so far administered around 2.3 mill doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Image Credit: AFP

Kuwait City: In an effort to ramp up vaccinations, the Insurance Regulatory Unit (IRU) at the Ministry of Commerce and Trade stated that employees need to have taken at least one dose of one of the authorised vaccines, local media reported. It is likely that other government agencies will follow suit and implement the same requirement.

In conjunction with the Ministry of Health, mobile units will be stationed outside governmental agencies to vaccinate the employees.

While there is a push to get people vaccinated, government agencies have not yet linked being vaccinated to attending work and meetings.

Restrictions

As some governmental agencies make vaccination mandatory, Kuwait has already put in place restrictions on commercial activities.

Since May 27, only people who have received one or both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are allowed entry into malls, restaurants, cafes, salons and gyms.

In addition, starting August 1, Kuwait will be restricting travel only to those who are vaccinated. Kuwaitis can only travel if they received both doses of one of the vaccines. As for expats, they will be allowed to travel to Kuwait, after a seven-month long ban, as long as they have received both jabs of an authorised vaccine.

Vaccination progress

On Sunday, the Ministry of Health announced that they have so far administered around 2.3 mill doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Out of the total number of doses administered, 923,307 people have received both doses of the vaccine, which means around 22 per cent of the adult population is fully vaccinated. Meanwhile, almost 1.5 million citizens and residents have received at least one jab of the vaccine.