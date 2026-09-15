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Kuwait tightens lending criteria for expatriates amid job security concerns

Kuwaitisation and restructuring risks prompt lenders to scrutinise employment stability

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Kuwait banks tighten lending for expatriates, focusing on job security, Kuwaitisation risks and employer strength while favouring stable professions and high-value clients.
Kuwait banks tighten lending for expatriates, focusing on job security, Kuwaitisation risks and employer strength while favouring stable professions and high-value clients.
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Dubai: Kuwaiti banks are tightening lending criteria for expatriates as concerns over job security, Kuwaitisation and potential contract terminations prompt lenders to take a more selective approach to credit, banking sector sources said.

The shift does not amount to a suspension of lending to expatriates, but banks are increasingly assessing whether borrowers’ jobs are likely to remain secure throughout the repayment period.

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Government positions affected by Kuwaitisation, jobs considered surplus and occupations facing restructuring are receiving greater scrutiny. These include some government school teachers in specialisations affected by surplus staffing plans, as well as employees of cooperative societies and public benefit organisations.

Banks remain willing to lend to expatriates in professions considered relatively secure, including doctors, engineers, healthcare professionals, technicians and employees in technology and artificial intelligence. Teachers in specialisations not considered vulnerable to Kuwaitisation also remain eligible.

Length of service, salary, credit history and end-of-service benefits are increasingly important. Employees with around 10 years or more of service may be viewed as lower-risk borrowers because accumulated end-of-service benefits can provide additional security.

Newly appointed workers and employees with lower educational qualifications face tighter conditions and potentially lower credit limits.

Eligible Kuwaiti and expatriate borrowers can obtain combined consumer and housing financing of up to KD95,000, subject to regulatory and bank requirements. A KD95,000 facility would require a salary of about KD2,750, with an estimated KD1,100 monthly instalment, equivalent to 40 per cent of net salary. A KD25,000 loan would require a salary of about KD1,225, with an estimated KD490 instalment.

Banks are also scrutinising employers’ financial strength, reputation and record of salary payments. Employees of companies listed on Boursa Kuwait or employers already approved by a lender may receive more favourable consideration.

Expected Kuwaitisation is also influencing repayment periods. Judges retain strong credit ratings, but planned Kuwaitisation of the judiciary by the end of 2030 could result in loan terms being aligned with the anticipated replacement timetable.

High-value expatriate customers with substantial deposits, assets or end-of-service benefits continue to receive preferential treatment, including potentially higher financing limits and competitive rates.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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