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Kuwait suspends school administration after students suffer suffocation

Education Minister orders three-month suspension as authorities continue investigation

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Kuwait suspends school administration after students suffer suffocation
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Dubai: Kuwait’s Education Minister Jalal Al Tabtabaei has ordered the administration of a secondary school suspended for three months after several female students suffered suffocation, pending an investigation into the incident.

The ministry said a new administration had been assigned to run the school during the investigation to ensure classes continue normally and the school environment remain safe and stable.

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Al Tabtabaei visited the affected students to check on their condition and ensure they were receiving necessary medical care, stressing that students’ health and safety were among the ministry’s highest priorities.

Initial investigations found that a number of female students were involved in the incident, the ministry said. Educational and disciplinary measures were taken against those involved under regulations governing student conduct after their actions were classified as serious behavioural violations.

The ministry stressed, however, that the investigation was continuing and that authorities were working to establish the causes and circumstances of the incident and determine the responsibility of all parties involved.

It said legal, administrative and disciplinary action would be taken against anyone found responsible or negligent, in accordance with regulations and the investigation’s final findings.

Al Tabtabaei also ordered continued monitoring of the affected students’ health and coordination with relevant authorities to ensure they received all necessary care.

The ministry said there would be no leniency towards conduct that threatened the safety of students, staff or the wider school community.

It also thanked the Health Ministry and medical teams for their swift response and treatment of the students.

The Education Ministry said it would continue to follow up on the case until investigations were completed and take any further measures necessary to safeguard students and maintain a safe and stable educational environment.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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