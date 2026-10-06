Education Minister orders three-month suspension as authorities continue investigation
Dubai: Kuwait’s Education Minister Jalal Al Tabtabaei has ordered the administration of a secondary school suspended for three months after several female students suffered suffocation, pending an investigation into the incident.
The ministry said a new administration had been assigned to run the school during the investigation to ensure classes continue normally and the school environment remain safe and stable.
Al Tabtabaei visited the affected students to check on their condition and ensure they were receiving necessary medical care, stressing that students’ health and safety were among the ministry’s highest priorities.
Initial investigations found that a number of female students were involved in the incident, the ministry said. Educational and disciplinary measures were taken against those involved under regulations governing student conduct after their actions were classified as serious behavioural violations.
The ministry stressed, however, that the investigation was continuing and that authorities were working to establish the causes and circumstances of the incident and determine the responsibility of all parties involved.
It said legal, administrative and disciplinary action would be taken against anyone found responsible or negligent, in accordance with regulations and the investigation’s final findings.
Al Tabtabaei also ordered continued monitoring of the affected students’ health and coordination with relevant authorities to ensure they received all necessary care.
The ministry said there would be no leniency towards conduct that threatened the safety of students, staff or the wider school community.
It also thanked the Health Ministry and medical teams for their swift response and treatment of the students.
The Education Ministry said it would continue to follow up on the case until investigations were completed and take any further measures necessary to safeguard students and maintain a safe and stable educational environment.