GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 35°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Kuwait

Kuwait restricts 120 freelance activities to citizens, bans expats, Gulf nationals

The decision allows multiple freelance activities to be added to a single licence

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
2 MIN READ
Kuwait restricts 120 freelance activities to citizens, bans expats, Gulf nationals
Gulf News archives

Dubai: Kuwait has restricted 120 freelancer activities exclusively for Kuwaiti citizens, with licences extended to four years for practicing these activities, Al Qabas Arabic daily reported.

Khalifa Al Ajeel, Minister of Commerce and Industry, issued a ministerial resolution regulating freelance business activities, defining them as commercial work carried out without a dedicated office or premises.

The decision identifies 120 such activities and restricts their practice exclusively to Kuwaiti citizens, barring expatriate residents and nationals from other Gulf countries from participating as founders, partners, or managers. Freelance licences are now valid for four years, up from one.

Applicants for freelance licences must meet several conditions, including: establishing a single-person company; ensuring the founder is a Kuwaiti national of full legal capacity with no prior criminal conviction unless restored; being at least 21 years old; providing an official address or registered mailbox; obtaining landlord consent if using a private residence; signing a compliance pledge; avoiding environmentally or health-hazardous materials; and submitting any additional documents required by the Ministry.

The decision allows multiple freelance activities to be added to a single licence, provided they are similar, complementary, or linked to the original approved activity. Licences may be issued through the Ministry’s one-stop window, the “Sahl” or “Sahl Business” apps, or other approved channels.

Licensed companies must disclose their commercial registration number in all official accounts and transactions and conduct business exclusively through electronic payments. The Ministry’s Trade Classification Committee is tasked with defining, modifying, or cancelling any freelance activities.

The directive also reduces the minimum capital required to operate a licensed freelance business to KD 50, half the amount previously required for similar company activities. Companies established before or after the decree’s issuance must comply with its provisions without affecting existing licences.

Licensed freelancers must annually submit bank statements, financial reports, and social media or e-platform data to the Ministry, which will report regularly to the Public Authority for Manpower on compliance with Cabinet Decision No. 391 of 2001 and its amendments.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Kuwait’s overall population falls in early 2025

Kuwait’s overall population falls in early 2025

1h ago2m read
Kuwait Fund backs global shift to clean energy

Kuwait Fund backs global shift to clean energy

3m read
Nicaragua gets 14M Kuwait Dinar loan for bridge project

Nicaragua gets 14M Kuwait Dinar loan for bridge project

2m read
Kuwaiti man travels to Sri Lanka to honour ex-housemaid

Kuwaiti man travels to Sri Lanka to honour ex-housemaid

1m read