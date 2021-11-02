Cairo: Kuwait’s Public Authority of Manpower (PAM) has said that it has directed different sectors in the country to reissue entry visas for labour as well as work permits according to pre-coronavirus regulations.
The visas and work permits will be re-issued via the PAM electronic services portals, Kuwaiti newspaper Al Rai reported Tuesday.
.The resumption of issuing the entry visas and labour permits for overseas workers is conditional on their full vaccination against COVID-19 with vaccines recognised in Kuwait, PAM said.
The move comes in line with recent Cabinet decisions that included reissuing all types of entry visas to Kuwait.
Last month, the Kuwaiti government eased virus-related restrictions for the fully vaccinated people and announced the return of the country’s airport to operate at full capacity.
After a seven-month ban, as of August 1, Kuwait has allowed the entry of expatriates as long as they have received two doses of a vaccine recognised by Kuwait. They are the Pfizer-BioNTech, Oxford, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.