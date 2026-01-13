Kuwait plans to close private schools in residential areas

Decision targets traffic congestion and quality-of-life concerns
Dubai: Kuwait will begin phasing out private schools operating in residential neighborhoods, with closures set to take effect by the end of the 2027-2028 academic year, due to the growing concerns over urban planning, traffic congestion and quality of life in densely populated areas.
The decision, according to Al Qabas newspaper, was approved by Abdul Latif Al Mishari, Kuwait’s Minister of State for Municipal Affairs, following a resolution passed by the Municipal Council.
Under the new directive, private schools will no longer be permitted to operate from residential locations, marking a significant shift in how educational facilities are integrated into the country’s urban fabric.
As part of the decision, Al Mishari added a new condition governing future school developments: land designated for private schools will not be handed over unless prior approval is obtained from the General Traffic Department.
Developers will also be required to submit a comprehensive traffic impact study approved by the relevant authorities, a measure aimed at reducing congestion in surrounding neighborhoods.
The move comes amid growing complaints from residents about traffic bottlenecks, noise and safety concerns linked to schools embedded within residential districts, an issue that has long challenged Kuwait’s rapidly expanding urban areas.
At the same meeting, Al Mishari raised objections to three separate Municipal Council decisions, signaling a broader push to reassess planning policies that affect public space and neighborhood infrastructure.
One objection targeted a proposal to expand permitted commercial activities in Abu Futaira, Qurain Markets and the Ardiya Industrial Area to include car washing and detailing services.
The minister also rejected a proposal to allow businesses, including grocery stores, food establishments and central markets to license portions of sidewalks for refreshments and water coolers, calling instead for further study and amendments to the relevant ministerial decision.
A third objection concerned a proposal to create a temporary access point to the Rumaithiya area from the service road of Fahaheel Road, which Al Mishari said required additional evaluation.
