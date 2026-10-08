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Kuwait jails three for 10 years over embezzlement of minors’ funds in London property deal

Defendants fined KD9 million and ordered to repay KD4.5 million over property transaction

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The convicts established private companies that were used to channel funds abroad and acquire the London property, creating conflicts of interest that were not properly disclosed.
The convicts established private companies that were used to channel funds abroad and acquire the London property, creating conflicts of interest that were not properly disclosed.
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Dubai: A Kuwaiti appeals court has sentenced three citizens to 10 years in prison each, fined them a total of KD9 million and ordered them to repay KD4.5 million in a case involving funds linked to Kuwait's Public Authority for Minors Affairs and a property deal in London.

The court also ordered the dismissal from public office of any defendants who were government employees, overturning an earlier acquittal by the Criminal Court.

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The case centred on a 2017 transaction involving the purchase of land in London through a company in which the Public Authority for Minors Affairs held a stake.

According to expert reports cited in the case, the convicts established private companies that were used to channel funds abroad and acquire the London property, creating conflicts of interest that were not properly disclosed.

The reports found that the company selling the property did not own it when the contract was signed, while the company intended to acquire the land had not yet been formally established when preliminary agreements were concluded.

Documents were also submitted to the company's board indicating that the property had been formally registered, but subsequent investigations found that the purported registration was not supported by British property records.

The Court of Appeal reconsidered the case on the basis of technical reports detailing the financial damage and conflicts of interest before issuing the convictions.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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