Social Ministry questions guardian and nursery official, vows action over violations
Dubai: Kuwait's Ministry of Social Affairs has launched an investigation into alleged child abuse at a nursery after a video of the incident circulated widely on social media.
Faisal Al Kandari, the ministry's Acting Undersecretary, said the ministry took immediate action on the instructions of Dr Amthal Al Huwailah, Minister of Social, Family and Childhood Affairs.
The relevant department contacted the child's guardian and the nursery official to investigate the allegations and determine whether legal action was required.
Al Kandari said the minister's directives on protecting children and ensuring their safety were clear, stressing that there would be no tolerance for conduct that harms children.
Legal action would be taken against anyone found to have committed violations, he added.
Al Kandari also reminded nurseries that surveillance cameras must be installed in accordance with existing regulations to strengthen oversight and safeguard children.