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Kuwait investigates alleged child abuse at nursery after video goes viral

Social Ministry questions guardian and nursery official, vows action over violations

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Kuwait has launched a probe into an alleged child abuse at nursery after viral video prompts swift action by the Ministry of Social Affairs.
Kuwait has launched a probe into an alleged child abuse at nursery after viral video prompts swift action by the Ministry of Social Affairs.
Arab Times

Dubai: Kuwait's Ministry of Social Affairs has launched an investigation into alleged child abuse at a nursery after a video of the incident circulated widely on social media.

Faisal Al Kandari, the ministry's Acting Undersecretary, said the ministry took immediate action on the instructions of Dr Amthal Al Huwailah, Minister of Social, Family and Childhood Affairs.

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The relevant department contacted the child's guardian and the nursery official to investigate the allegations and determine whether legal action was required.

Al Kandari said the minister's directives on protecting children and ensuring their safety were clear, stressing that there would be no tolerance for conduct that harms children.

Legal action would be taken against anyone found to have committed violations, he added.

Al Kandari also reminded nurseries that surveillance cameras must be installed in accordance with existing regulations to strengthen oversight and safeguard children.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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