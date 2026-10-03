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Kuwait denies resumption of airport transit operations

Administrative measures taken against Jazeera Airways after carrier opened transit flights

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Decisions and instructions suspending transit operations had remained in force since attacks began in the region.
Decisions and instructions suspending transit operations had remained in force since attacks began in the region.
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Dubao: Kuwait’s civil aviation authority has denied reports that transit operations at Kuwait International Airport have resumed, confirming that the suspension remains in force until further notice.

Abdullah Al Rajhi, spokesman for the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, clarified that the authority had not coordinated with Jazeera Airways or any other airline on restarting transit services, Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported.

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He explained that administrative measures had been taken against Jazeera Airways after the carrier opened transit flights and announced their resumption without obtaining prior approval from the authority.

Al Rajhi stressed that the decisions and instructions suspending transit operations had remained in force since attacks began in the region.

He noted that the measures were introduced to maintain the highest standards of security and safety for passengers, aircraft and airports in light of current regional developments and security conditions.

Al Rajhi added that the action against Jazeera Airways was taken under applicable regulations and procedures after the airline breached the authority’s decisions, instructions and controls governing transit operations.

The aviation authority confirmed that any decision to lift the suspension or resume transit services would be announced officially through its approved channels.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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