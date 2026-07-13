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Kuwait bans cash payments above KD10 at private healthcare facilities

Violators face closure and legal action under new rules effective immediately

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Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Payments above KD10 must be processed through banking and electronic payment systems.
Payments above KD10 must be processed through banking and electronic payment systems.
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Dubai: Kuwait has banned private healthcare providers from accepting cash payments exceeding KD10, requiring higher-value transactions to be made through approved banking and electronic payment channels under new regulations issued by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Ministerial Resolution No. 110 of 2026 applies to all private healthcare facilities licensed by the Ministry of Health, including hospitals, medical centres, clinics, home healthcare providers and other licensed medical establishments.

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Under the decision, payments above KD10 must be processed through banking and electronic payment systems approved by the Central Bank of Kuwait and in accordance with its regulations.

The ministry said facilities that breach the new rules will face penalties under Decree Law No. 10 of 1979. In addition to any other applicable legal measures, offending establishments will be closed and referred to the competent investigation authorities for further legal action.

The resolution repeals any previous provisions that conflict with the new regulation and took effect immediately upon its issuance on 13 July 2026.

The move forms part of Kuwait's efforts to strengthen oversight of financial transactions in the private healthcare sector and expand the use of regulated electronic payment systems.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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