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Kuwait arrests two over fake government stamps at hospital

Suspects accused of using fake and recycled stamps to pocket fees owed to government

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The arrests were made by the Criminal Police Department following an investigation into the illegal use of government stamps at the hospital where both suspects worked.
The arrests were made by the Criminal Police Department following an investigation into the illegal use of government stamps at the hospital where both suspects worked.
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Kuwait has arrested an Egyptian expatriate and a Kuwaiti woman accused of selling and using counterfeit government stamps at a government hospital and misappropriating fees owed to the state, the Interior Ministry said.

The arrests were made by the Criminal Police Department following an investigation into the illegal use of government stamps at the hospital where both suspects worked.

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Investigators first arrested the Egyptian expatriate, who worked as a security guard at the hospital, and found several counterfeit government stamps in his possession, the ministry said.

Information provided during questioning led police to a Kuwaiti woman employed at the same hospital. She was arrested and additional counterfeit stamps were seized from her possession.

Investigators also documented the woman allegedly completing a transaction using a counterfeit government stamp in exchange for money.

The ministry said the woman admitted during questioning to exploiting her position for financial gain by processing official transactions using counterfeit stamps while retaining genuine stamps for use in other transactions.

She also allegedly removed genuine stamps that had already been used from documents kept in storage and reused them for new transactions.

Authorities seized the counterfeit stamps and other items linked to the alleged offences. Both suspects and the seized materials were referred to the competent authorities for further legal action.

The Interior Ministry said security agencies would continue to investigate attempts to exploit government procedures for financial gain and protect public funds and official documents from fraud and misuse.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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