Cairo: Kuwaiti civil aviation authorities have started enforcing a government decision allowing unvaccinated expatriates below 18 years to enter the country for one time under certain conditions.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued a circular to airlines operating in Kuwait notifying them of the implementation of the decision allowing entry for those expatriates covered by vaccination against COVID-19 who hold valid residency permits, still abroad and have not yet got the jabs provided they go into quarantine after arrival in Kuwait.
According to the DGCA circular, this category of travellers must sign a written pledge to get vaccinated after entry into Kuwait. The pledges will be handed to the Interior Ministry.
Starting from August 1, Kuwait allowed expatriates to enter the country as long as they received two doses of an approved vaccine, ending a ban of seven months on their entry. The approved vaccines in Kuwait are Pfizer-BioNTech, Oxford, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.
Last month, the government stated that passengers who received two doses of Sinopharm, Sinovac and Sputnik vaccines can only enter the country if they take a third dose of one of the vaccines recognised by Kuwait.