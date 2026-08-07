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Hundreds denied Kuwait residency conversion under new rules

Family reunification and work permit conversions remain subject to specific approvals

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Converting visit visas into residency permits under Articles 17, 18, 20 and 22 is not available to all expatriates or nationalities.
Converting visit visas into residency permits under Articles 17, 18, 20 and 22 is not available to all expatriates or nationalities.
AFP

Kuwait: Hundreds of expatriates in Kuwait have had applications to convert visit visas into residency permits rejected after failing to meet the conditions set out in a recently introduced ministerial decree, according to a security source.

The source said many expatriates submitted applications at residency affairs departments across the country's six governorates after assuming the new measures applied to all visitors. 

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However, officials rejected numerous requests because applicants did not satisfy the required conditions, while other applications remain under review pending approval by the relevant authorities, according to Arab times.

The source stressed that converting visit visas into residency permits under Articles 17, 18, 20 and 22 is not available to all expatriates or nationalities, with each case assessed individually and subject to approval by the Director General of the General Department of Residency Affairs.

Some categories also require additional clearance from senior Ministry of Interior officials.

Under the new rules, expatriates seeking family reunification may convert visit visas for spouses, sons under 18 and daughters under 21 if they earn a minimum monthly salary of KD800, in addition to paying the required conversion, health insurance and residency fees.

Separate humanitarian provisions allow certain exemptions, including parents bringing children under five if the mother already holds valid residency, and husbands sponsoring wives whose residency expired less than a year ago, subject to official approval.

The source added that visit visas issued for spouses and children cannot be converted into Article 18 work permits.

Conversion to employment residency is limited to specific categories, including individuals who entered Kuwait on government-issued visit visas and possess higher academic qualifications or specialised technical skills, as well as certain domestic workers under existing regulations. 

Authorities said all applications will continue to be assessed based on labour market needs and the conditions outlined in the ministerial decree.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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