Bahrain: Bahrain's Health Ministry confirmed three new cases of coronavirus on Friday, taking the total cases to 36 in Bahrain, according to Al Arabiya.
According to the Bahraini Ministry of Health, the three infected women are Bahrainis who came back to their country from Iran by indirect flights.
The ministry said that all the infected are in stable condition and receiving proper treatment and care under the supervision of specialized medical staff.
Oman suspends movement of GCC citizens
In Oman, the authorities have announced it is suspending the movement of GCC citizens to and from the country using their national IDs.
Two more cases in Kuwait, total 45 cases
According to Kuwait News Agency (Kuna), two new cases of the deadly coronavirus have been confirmed on Friday in Kuwait, raising the total number of those infected with the virus to 45.
Assistant Undersecretary at the Ministry of Health Dr Buthaina Al Mudhaf told a press conference that the ministry conducted tests on 118 Kuwaiti passengers evacuated from Italy, who were all free of coranavirus. While 22 passengers coming from Iran were quarantined, but tested negative so far, she said.