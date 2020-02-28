Worshippers wearing protective masks perform at a mosque in Kuwait City on February 28, 2020. Image Credit: AFP

Bahrain: Bahrain's Health Ministry confirmed three new cases of coronavirus on Friday, taking the total cases to 36 in Bahrain, according to Al Arabiya.

According to the Bahraini Ministry of Health, the three infected women are Bahrainis who came back to their country from Iran by indirect flights.

The ministry said that all the infected are in stable condition and receiving proper treatment and care under the supervision of specialized medical staff.

Oman suspends movement of GCC citizens

In Oman, the authorities have announced it is suspending the movement of GCC citizens to and from the country using their national IDs.

Two more cases in Kuwait, total 45 cases

According to Kuwait News Agency (Kuna), two new cases of the deadly coronavirus have been confirmed on Friday in Kuwait, raising the total number of those infected with the virus to 45.