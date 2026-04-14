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King of Bahrain receives US Central Command Commander

King Hamad, Admiral Cooper review regional, international developments in Manama

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King of Bahrain receives US Central Command Commander

MANAMA: His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces of Bahrain, received Admiral Charles Bradford Cooper II, the Commander of the US Central Command, and an accompanying delegation.

King Hamad commended the key and active role played by the United States of America alongside allied countries in strengthening regional and global security and stability.

Bahrain News Agency (BNA) said the meeting reviewed regional and international developments, in addition to matters of mutual interest.

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