Bahrain intercepts 95 missiles, 164 drones from Iranian attacks

Defence Force praises readiness as residents urged to stay cautious

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
High rise buildings are pictured in the Manama skyline.
High rise buildings are pictured in the Manama skyline.
AFP

Dubai: Bahrain’s air defence systems have intercepted and destroyed 95 missiles and 164 drones launched in successive attacks targeting the kingdom since the start of what authorities described as Iranian assaults, the Bahrain Defence Force said on Sunday.

In a statement, the General Command of the Bahrain Defence Force said its air defence units were continuing to respond to “successive waves of Iranian terrorist attacks,” praising the readiness and operational efficiency of its personnel.

The command expressed pride in the high combat readiness and vigilance of its forces, saying their performance had reinforced confidence that the kingdom’s skies remain protected.

Authorities also urged residents to remain indoors and leave their homes only when absolutely necessary, advising the public to exercise maximum caution, stay away from affected sites and avoid approaching suspicious objects.

The statement further called on residents not to film military operations or locations where debris has fallen, and warned against spreading rumours, urging people to rely solely on official government channels and media outlets for information and updates.

The Bahrain Defence Force said the use of ballistic missiles and drones against civilian areas and private property constitutes a clear violation of international humanitarian law and the United Nations Charter.

Such attacks, it added, represent a direct threat to regional peace and security.

