GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Bahrain

Bahrain extradites 9 fugitives, recovers 17 nationals in global police drive

Interior Ministry marks International Police Cooperation Day with cross-border arrests

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
“Bahrain is committed to advancing a global framework for police cooperation and supporting Interpol’s mission to enhance security and stability worldwide,” Sheikh Rashid said, pledging the Interior Ministry will continue to play an active role in international peace and security. Photo for illustrative purposes.
“Bahrain is committed to advancing a global framework for police cooperation and supporting Interpol’s mission to enhance security and stability worldwide,” Sheikh Rashid said, pledging the Interior Ministry will continue to play an active role in international peace and security. Photo for illustrative purposes.
Pixabay

Dubai: Bahrain’s Interior Ministry has announced the extradition of nine internationally wanted fugitives and the recovery of 17 nationals who had fled justice abroad, in a major success of international police collaboration.

The announcement came from Lieutenant-General Sheikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, Minister of Interior, as the kingdom marked the International Day of Police Cooperation on September 7.

  • Highlights

  • 97 drug-related intelligence files shared with 12 nations.

  • 18 joint operations with 7 countries.

  • 96 intelligence exchanges on money laundering and terrorism financing.

  • Minister calls for AI and advanced tech in crime-fighting.

  • Bahrain reaffirms support for Interpol’s global security mission.

According to the ministry, Bahrain also shared 97 pieces of drug-related intelligence with 12 countries, carried out 18 joint operations with seven nations, and exchanged 96 intelligence files on money laundering and terrorism financing.

Sheikh Rashid underscored that modern security challenges transcend borders, stressing the need for deeper intelligence-sharing and greater reliance on advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence, to fight organised crime.

“Bahrain is committed to advancing a global framework for police cooperation and supporting Interpol’s mission to enhance security and stability worldwide,” Sheikh Rashid said, pledging the Interior Ministry will continue to play an active role in international peace and security.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More
Related Topics:
crimeBahrain

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Sheikh Mohammed marks Prophet Muhammad's birthday

Sheikh Mohammed marks Prophet Muhammad's birthday

1m read
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai

Sheikh Mohammed approves Dh2b housing for citizens

2m read
Diamond-encrusted portraits of UAE leaders unveiled

Diamond-encrusted portraits of UAE leaders unveiled

1m read
Highlighting international cooperation, Sheikh Fahad revealed plans to launch a new electronic version of Kuwaiti citizenship to enhance security measures.

Nearly 50,000 stripped of citizenship in Kuwait

1m read