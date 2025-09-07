Interior Ministry marks International Police Cooperation Day with cross-border arrests
Dubai: Bahrain’s Interior Ministry has announced the extradition of nine internationally wanted fugitives and the recovery of 17 nationals who had fled justice abroad, in a major success of international police collaboration.
The announcement came from Lieutenant-General Sheikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, Minister of Interior, as the kingdom marked the International Day of Police Cooperation on September 7.
Highlights
Minister calls for AI and advanced tech in crime-fighting.
Bahrain reaffirms support for Interpol’s global security mission.
According to the ministry, Bahrain also shared 97 pieces of drug-related intelligence with 12 countries, carried out 18 joint operations with seven nations, and exchanged 96 intelligence files on money laundering and terrorism financing.
Sheikh Rashid underscored that modern security challenges transcend borders, stressing the need for deeper intelligence-sharing and greater reliance on advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence, to fight organised crime.
“Bahrain is committed to advancing a global framework for police cooperation and supporting Interpol’s mission to enhance security and stability worldwide,” Sheikh Rashid said, pledging the Interior Ministry will continue to play an active role in international peace and security.
