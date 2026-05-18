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UAE condemns drone attacks targeting Saudi Arabia

MoFA warns drone attacks pose serious threat to Saudi Arabia’s security and stability

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UAE condemns drone attacks targeting Saudi Arabia

ABU DHABI: The United Arab Emirates has condemned in the strongest terms the drone attacks targeting the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, carried out by drones launched from Iraqi airspace, which were intercepted and destroyed after entering the Kingdom’s airspace.

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In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that these attacks constitute a violation of the sovereignty of the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and a threat to its security and stability.

The UAE expressed its full solidarity with Saudi Arabia and its support for all measures aimed at safeguarding its security and stability.

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