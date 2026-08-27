French Alps cable car accident leaves 23 injured

There were about 50 people in the cabin of the cable car when the accident happened
A cable car hit a crane in the French resort of Alpe d'Huez leaving 23 injured, three critically, officials said on Thursday.
There were about 50 people in the cabin of the cable car when the accident happened Wednesday morning at at altitude of 2,300 metres (7,500 feet), Alpe d'Huez mayor Jean-Yves Noyrey told AFP.
"There are mainly people in shock and cases of concussion," Noyrey said, adding that he believed most of the injured had left hospital.
Cable cars are designed to stabilise themselves if they brake suddenly, but "on hitting the crane, the car tilted, and the people inside slid", the mayor said.
"They thought they were going to die," he added, "but the operator reacted well by reversing to level the cabin."
The regional prefecture said there were 23 injured, with three in critical condition and 13 with severe injuries.