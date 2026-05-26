Gulmarg Gondola rescue: 320 tourists safely evacuated after cable car malfunction

Six-hour rescue mission launched after Asia’s highest cable car system abruptly stopped
Srinagar: More than 300 tourists stranded mid-air after a technical malfunction halted the famous Gulmarg Gondola in Jammu and Kashmir were rescued safely following a massive multi-agency operation involving the Army, police and disaster response teams.
The six-hour-long rescue mission was launched after Asia’s highest cable car system abruptly stopped due to a technical glitch, leaving terrified passengers suspended above the mountainous terrain amid worsening weather conditions.
Officials said 320 people were trapped across dozens of gondola cabins when both phases of the cable car system came to a sudden halt, triggering panic among tourists, including families with women and children.
Emergency evacuation protocols were immediately activated as joint rescue teams from the Indian Army, J&K Police, SDRF, NDRF, mountain rescue units and local authorities rushed to the site.
Authorities said all stranded passengers were brought down safely without any injuries.
One of Kashmir’s biggest tourist attractions and a major driver of winter tourism
The gondola links Gulmarg with Kongdoori and Apharwat Peak, a major skiing destination
Widely regarded as Asia’s highest operating cable car system
Located at nearly 14,000 feet above sea level
More than 10 lakh tourists used the gondola in 2023
Around 9.95 lakh visitors recorded in 2024
Can now handle up to 9,000 visitors daily after recent capacity upgrades
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said he closely monitored the rescue operation and directed top officials, including the Director General of Police, to proceed to the site.
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also said the government was closely monitoring the situation and assured that all gondola cabins remained intact during the operation.
Officials said 62 of the 65 cable cars in the system were affected by the malfunction, while 52 occupied cabins had to be evacuated in phases.
J&K Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat described the operation as one of the toughest rescue missions carried out in the region.
“Honestly speaking, I didn’t believe we could complete the task before midnight,” Prabhat said while addressing rescue personnel after the operation.
“It is a proud moment for me to stand with you.”
The police chief praised teams from Gulmarg police station, Army units, J&K Armed Police, SDRF, NDRF and mountain rescue teams for carrying out the operation in a highly coordinated and professional manner despite the difficult terrain and weather conditions.
“We in J&K Police have always been given the toughest challenges, and we have always successfully completed them,” he said.
Prabhat announced that all personnel involved in the rescue operation would receive the DG Commendation Medal in recognition of their bravery and dedication.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also praised the rescue effort, saying it reflected the “swiftness, professionalism, courage and coordination” of India’s disaster response agencies.
“The nation acknowledges and applauds the dedication and service of all personnel involved in this rescue operation,” he said in a post on X.
Managing Director of the Cable Car Corporation Syed Qamar Sajjad said there was “no major issue” and described the incident as a technical glitch.
Operations of the Gulmarg Gondola were temporarily suspended as a precaution while authorities began examining the cause of the malfunction.
Tourists praised the swift response by rescue teams, locals and security personnel, saying the operation helped prevent panic despite the frightening ordeal.
Sourav, a tourist visiting Gulmarg, said locals and rescuers moved quickly to help stranded passengers. “The most important thing is that everyone was rescued safely,” he said, adding that visitors felt secure in the resort town despite the incident.
Another tourist, Vineet Bikal from Mumbai, said he and his family narrowly avoided being trapped after the gondola developed a technical snag shortly before their turn.
“We also saw locals helping stranded passengers and assisting the army personnel,” he said. “It was scary at the time, but everyone was rescued safely.”
-- With IANS and ANI inputs