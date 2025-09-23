Fast-track work and settle in the UK: How top talent can get a Global Talent visa
Dubai: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is exploring proposals to abolish certain visa fees for elite global talent, aiming to attract the world’s best scientists, academics, and digital experts, the Financial Times reported on Monday.
Starmer’s “global talent task force” is developing ideas to lure high-skilled professionals to the UK to stimulate economic growth. The initiative comes as the US has sharply increased the H-1B visa fee to $100,000, making global mobility more expensive, the report said.
One proposal under consideration is to eliminate visa charges for individuals who have attended the world’s top five universities or won prestigious prizes, sources told the FT. Officials say this is intended to position the UK as a magnet for global talent ahead of the November 26 Budget.
The fee reforms were discussed in Number 10 and the Treasury before the US decision on H-1B visas. A source told the FT that the Trump administration’s move gave “wind in the sails” to those advocating UK visa reforms.
The UK’s Global Talent visa, introduced in 2020, currently costs £766 per applicant (≈ Dh3,79), plus a £1,035 (≈Dh5,121) annual health surcharge. The route targets leaders in science, engineering, humanities, medicine, digital technology, and arts and culture, offering a fast-track to settlement and no employer ties.
Officials stressed that while the Home Office has not formally adopted the zero-fee proposal, visa routes remain under review. “This isn’t about diluting our determination to bring down net migration but about getting the brightest and best into Britain,” one official said.
Chancellor Rachel Reeves is reviewing the tax system to ensure it supports attracting top global talent. Changes to the non-dom tax regime have prompted concerns about wealthy individuals leaving Britain, though early data suggests limited impact.
Applicants must be leaders or potential leaders in academia, research, arts, culture, or digital technology and at least 18 years old. Those with eligible prestigious prizes can apply directly; others require endorsement.
The visa allows stays of up to five years at a time, with extensions available, and may lead to indefinite leave to remain. Applications are submitted online, with processing times typically three weeks for overseas applicants and eight weeks for those in the UK.
The Global Talent visa has seen a 76% rise in approvals in the year ending June 2023, reaching 3,901 grants. Officials are exploring ways to reduce bureaucracy and make the visa route more attractive to world-class talent.
You can apply if you are a leader or potential leader in:
Academia or research
Arts and culture
Digital technology
You must be at least 18 years old.
Prize winners: Apply directly if you’ve won an eligible prestigious prize.
Non-prize winners: Obtain an endorsement proving your leadership or potential.
Other options: If not eligible, consider a Skilled Worker visa.
Relevant for professionals in academia, arts & culture, or digital technology.
Must be endorsed by a Home Office-approved organisation.
Apply for the visa within 3 months of receiving the endorsement.
You’ll need:
Valid passport or ID document
Tuberculosis test results (if required)
Written permission if you had a recent UK award/scholarship
Certified translations for non-English/Welsh documents
Prize verification (if applicable)
Apply online from inside or outside the UK.
Can apply at a visa application centre if required.
Follow the correct procedure if switching or extending within the UK.
Use the UK Immigration: ID Check app, or
Provide biometric information (fingerprints & photo) at a visa centre.
Bring your passport if required.
The UK’s Global Talent visa is under review, with potential zero-fee visas to attract top talent without increasing net migration.
Standard visa fee: £766 (≈ Dh3,792)
Endorsement route: £561 (endorsement) + £205 (visa) (≈ Dh2,781 + Dh1,018)
Prize route: £766 (≈ Dh3,792)
Partner/children: £766 each (≈ Dh3,792)
Annual healthcare surcharge: £1,035 (≈ Dh5,121) per person
Outside the UK: ~3 weeks
Inside the UK: ~8 weeks
Optional priority processing available
Initial stay: up to 5 years
Extensions: 1–5 years at a time
Possible indefinite leave to remain after 3–5 years depending on route
Eligible if already in the UK on a valid visa (not visit, short-term student, seasonal worker, domestic worker, or similar).
Prize winners can apply directly; others need an endorsement.
Student visa holders must have completed their course or studied a PhD full-time ≥24 months.
Apply before your current visa expires; partner/children must apply separately.
Apply within 3 months of endorsement; cannot apply if endorsement withdrawn.
Stay up to 5 years, with possible indefinite leave to remain after 3–5 years.
Pay £766, plus healthcare surcharge, and submit biometrics.
Apply online, saving and completing the form as needed.
