Iran warns Nato, Europe over alleged Ukrainian drone buildup near its borders

Unnamed source alleges Ukraine's drone operations threaten Iran's regional security
An unnamed Iranian security source claimed Tuesday (Oct. 20) that Ukraine has deployed drone units and thousands of "micro-drones" in countries near Iran, including Iraq’s Kurdistan Region, according to the Revolutionary Guards-affiliated Tasnim News Agency.
The source said Kyiv had established an operational micro-drone network across the region and accused Tehran’s adversaries of using it as part of “hostile actions by Europe and Nato” against Iran.
Tasnim said Iran was monitoring the alleged deployments and weighing an “appropriate response.”
The source did not name the other host countries, saying their identities would be revealed “at the appropriate time.”
The report follows earlier Iranian allegations that Ukraine supported anti-Iran activities and helped Gulf states counter Iranian attacks using drone-warfare expertise.
The warning could shape regional security calculations, especially amid the Iran war and heightened Nato-Iran friction.
No independent evidence, official Ukrainian statement, Nato confirmation or Iraqi Kurdish government verification was included, and the IRGC-affiliated agency cited a single anonymous security source.
The North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato) is a political and military alliance of 32 member countries from North America and Europe, founded on Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty, which dictates that an armed attack against one member is an attack against all.