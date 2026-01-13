Freezing rain and ice disrupt travel across central and eastern Europe

Weather conditions also disrupted transport in the Czech Republic, where icy roads and rail lines slowed traffic. Prague airport was brought nearly to a halt as firefighters worked to de-ice runways. Emergency services said around 50 people were treated for injuries linked to the icy conditions.

Hungarian officials also reported drift ice on the Danube and Tisza rivers, prompting icebreakers to be placed on alert. Lake Balaton, in western Hungary, has frozen — a relatively rare occurrence seen about once every 10 to 15 years — though authorities warned the ice remains too thin for skating.

In Hungary, authorities shut Budapest’s Ferenc Liszt International Airport after black ice and extreme icing halted all arrivals and departures. Earlier in the day, an Ethiopian Airlines cargo aircraft slid off the runway while taxiing and came to rest on grass; no injuries were reported, and the incident is under investigation.

In the Czech Republic, authorities said passengers faced hours-long delays at Prague’s main railway station, and the D8 highway to Germany was closed following an accident on the German side. Parts of eastern Germany also reported hazardous icy road conditions.

