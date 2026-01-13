UAE weather alert: Dense fog hits Abu Dhabi, police warn drivers

UAE temperatures to drop by up to 9°C, according to NCM
Dubai: Fog and low visibility were reported across several parts of Abu Dhabi early Tuesday morning, prompting safety warnings from Abu Dhabi Police and the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). Motorists have been urged to exercise extreme caution, follow traffic regulations and adhere to changing speed limits to avoid accidents.
In a safety advisory shared on social media, Abu Dhabi Police reminded drivers that during foggy conditions, the maximum speed limit on Abu Dhabi roads is reduced to 80 km/h. Motorists were urged to follow electronic information boards and drive cautiously for their own safety and that of other road users.
The NCM also issued a weather alert, warning that horizontal visibility may decrease further in some coastal and internal areas until 9am on Tuesday, January 13, 2026. Fog was reported this morning in several locations, including Arjan, Al Hamra in the Al Dhafrah region, as well as Habshan, Liwa and Asab in Abu Dhabi.
Meanwhile, Dubai and the rest of the UAE are experiencing cooler-than-usual conditions, with temperatures remaining mild across most emirates. The NCM said the general weather will be fair to partly cloudy, with low clouds appearing at times over northern and eastern areas.
Daytime temperatures across the country are expected to range between 22 and 27°C. Coastal areas, including Dubai and Abu Dhabi, will see average temperatures between 23 and 25°C, while mountainous regions will be significantly cooler.
UAE temperatures are set to drop by up to 9°C today, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), as cooler air spreads across the country. Residents can expect noticeably colder conditions, particularly during the morning and night hours, with mild daytime temperatures prevailing.
Humidity levels are expected to vary, ranging from 70 to 90 per cent in internal areas and between 55 and 70 per cent in mountainous regions. Relative humidity is forecast to increase at night and into Wednesday morning, particularly over coastal and internal areas, raising the probability of fog or mist formation.
Winds will be light to moderate, freshening at times, while sea conditions will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
Changing weather conditions are expected to affect the UAE over the coming days, with falling temperatures, periods of fog, and strengthening winds forecast across several parts of the country, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
The NCM said the country is being influenced by the extension of a weak surface low-pressure system from the east and a high-pressure system from the west.
By Wednesday, humid conditions will persist overnight, with a continued risk of mist, especially in western areas. Winds will shift from southeasterly to north-westerly and strengthen at times, reaching up to 40 km/h, while seas are expected to be slight to moderate
A more noticeable shift is expected on Thursday, with a drop in temperatures, a chance of light rainfall in some coastal and northern areas, and fresh to strong winds that may raise dust and sand, reducing visibility in exposed locations. Sea conditions are forecast to become moderate to rough, turning very rough at times by night
By Friday and Saturday, temperatures are expected to fall further, accompanied by strong north-westerly winds, blowing dust, and very rough seas in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea
Residents are advised to remain cautious, particularly during early morning hours when fog may affect visibility, and later in the week when strong winds and rough seas could disrupt travel and marine activities.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox