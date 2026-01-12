GOLD/FOREX
Weather warning: Thick fog expected on Tuesday morning – motorists stay alert

NCM warns drivers as fog is forecast from midnight until 10am Tuesday

Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor
Visibility is predicted to drop significantly, with near-zero visibility possible at times in certain coastal and inland areas.
Gulf News archives

Abu Dhabi: The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has issued a weather warning regarding thick fog expected to develop across various parts of the UAE on Tuesday.

Visibility is predicted to drop significantly, with near-zero visibility possible at times in certain coastal and inland areas. These conditions are expected to last from 12:30 am until 10:00 am tomorrow, Tuesday 13 January.

Motorists are advised to exercise maximum caution on the roads during these hours and adhere to all traffic regulations and safety instructions.

