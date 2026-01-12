Weather warning: Thick fog expected on Tuesday morning – motorists stay alert

NCM warns drivers as fog is forecast from midnight until 10am Tuesday
Abu Dhabi: The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has issued a weather warning regarding thick fog expected to develop across various parts of the UAE on Tuesday.
Visibility is predicted to drop significantly, with near-zero visibility possible at times in certain coastal and inland areas. These conditions are expected to last from 12:30 am until 10:00 am tomorrow, Tuesday 13 January.
Motorists are advised to exercise maximum caution on the roads during these hours and adhere to all traffic regulations and safety instructions.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox