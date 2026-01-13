Philippines: 'Ada', first potential weather disturbance of 2026 seen moving from east

Low-pressure area (LPA) could turn into torpical depression 'Ada' seen off country's east
Manila: Satellite photos show the first potential weather disturbance of 2026 brewing in the country's east on Tuesday (January 13, 2026), the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported.
The council pointed to a weather update highlighting a Low Pressure Area (LPA 01b) already inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).
At 2pm local time on Tuesday, the Himawari VS satellite showing the LPA located about 1,015km east-southeast of southeastern Mindanao at coordinates 5°N, 134.6°E, as per the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).
The 24-hour tropical cyclone formation outlook assessed a "medium" probability of the system developing into a tropical depression, marked in orange on the graphic, which contrasts with lower risks like "unlikely" or "low."
This LPA represents the first potential weather disturbance of 2026 in the Philippines, a country prone to typhoons due to its location in the Pacific typhoon belt.
If it intensifies, it would be named "Ada," the first on PAGASA's annual list.
Current forecasts indicate it could evolve into a tropical depression by Thursday (January 15, 2026) at the latest, potentially affecting eastern regions with increased rainfall.
The system is already bringing cloudy skies, scattered rains, and thunderstorms to areas like Davao Region, Caraga, Northern Mindanao, and parts of Visayas, raising risks of flash floods and landslides from moderate to heavy precipitation.
The Philippines experiences an average of 20 typhoons annually, often causing significant damage through flooding and strong winds.
This early-year LPA underscores the need for preparedness, especially in vulnerable coastal and low-lying communities.
Residents are advised to monitor official updates, secure properties, and heed evacuation warnings if necessary.
NDRRMC emphasises proactive disaster management, aligning with their hashtag #BawatSegundoMahalaga (Every Second Matters).
As climate change intensifies weather patterns, such disturbances may become more frequent, highlighting the importance of resilient infrastructure and community awareness.
