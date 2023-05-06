Charles III will be crowned King today in Britain's biggest ceremonial event for seven decades.

Charles succeeded his mother Queen Elizabeth when she died last September and at 74, he will officially become the oldest British monarch to have the 360-year-old St Edward's Crown placed on his head as he sits upon a 14th century throne at London's Westminster Abbey.

Follow the events of the historic day here:

01:23PM



King Charles III's procession begins

King Charles III leaves Buckingham Palace in horse-drawn carriage to be crowned at Westminster Abbey

It’s a much smaller procession than the one planned for the return route from the abbey, when some 4,000 troops will feature in a spectacular display of pageantry.

01:20PM



Heads of Commonwealth nations

Representatives of the commonwealth countries are led in procession to their seats. Antigua and Barbuda, Australia, the Bahamas, Belize, Canada, Grenada, Jamaica, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, St Christopher and Nevis, St Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Solomon Islands, and Tuvalu assume their seats.

01:17PM



Former prime ministers of UK arrive for the event.

01:06PM



12:57PM



Bands marching down London streets

Members of the Coldstream Guards march on the route of the 'King's Procession', a journey of two kilometres from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023 Image Credit: AFP

Military bands are marching down central London streets and hundreds of servicemen and servicewomen are beginning to take their positions along the procession route ahead of King Charles III’s coronation.

Soldiers in red tunics and bearskin hats are lining the Mall in front of Buckingham Palace, where hundreds of royal fans have braved wet weather and gathered early to secure the best viewing spot.

The Royal Navy and Royal Marines are stationed at nearby Admiralty Arch, and the Royal Air Force are lining the route to Westminster Abbey.

Other soldiers forming the Sovereign’s Escort will escort Charles and Camilla, the queen consort, from the palace to Westminster Abbey around 10:20 a.m.

12:35PM



Charles and Camilla arrive at Buckingham Palace

Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort drive up The Mall to Buckingham Palace at the start of the day, in central London, on May 6, 2023 ahead of their coronations. Image Credit: AFP

King Charles III and Camilla, the queen consort, have arrived in a motorcade at Buckingham Palace ahead of their coronation.

Loud cheers erupted among the crowds of wellwishers lining the Mall, the grand avenue leading to the palace, as the line of cars drove by. Charles and Camilla were seen waving at the crowds from within their Bentley.

The couple are expected to depart from the palace in the Diamond Jubilee state coach later this morning to Westminster Abbey, where they will be crowned, reports AP.

Meanwhile at the abbey, many politicians and celebrities have arrived and taken their seats. Musicians have started warming up ahead of the ceremony, which is due to begin at 11 a.m. local time

12:10PM



Celebratory atmosphere

Troops in full military uniform march on the day of Britain's King Charles' coronation ceremony, in Whitehall, in London, Britain May 6, 2023. Image Credit: Reuters

Thousands of people turned central London red, white and blue with a sea of Union Jack flags lining the streets for the coronation of King Charles III.

A celebratory atmosphere is building in the British capital and beyond. The Union Jack is omnipresent, being waved on flags, emblazoned on T-shirts and painted on people's faces.

On The Mall outside Buckingham Palace, the most fervent royal fans have already got the party started, with some camping out for days to secure a prime spot for the historic event.

On Whitehall, too, crowds were building on the street leading to Westminster Abbey, cheering marching bands as they passed.

11:35AM



Check out the complete guide for the day, tweeted by @RoyalFamily

11:30AM



Mansour bin Zayed attends Charles' coronation reception

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court attended a reception ceremony hosted by UK's King Charles III ahead of his coronation on May 6

Indian Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar with Charles III during the reception

The event was held on Friday