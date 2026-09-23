UK says will revisit Chagos deal after latest Trump criticism

Where: A remote Indian Ocean archipelago, south of the Maldives and about 2,000km northeast of Mauritius.

Colonial history: Britain administered the Chagos Islands as a dependency of Mauritius before separating them in 1965, three years before Mauritius gained independence.

Diego Garcia: The largest island, covering about 27 sq km, is home to a strategically important US-UK military base.

Chagossians: The islanders were forcibly removed as the military facility was established, with many eventually settling in Mauritius, Seychelles and Britain.

Legal dispute: Mauritius has long claimed sovereignty over the archipelago. In 2019, the International Court of Justice said its decolonisation had not been lawfully completed and that Britain should end its administration of Chagos “as rapidly as possible”.

The proposed deal: Britain agreed to transfer sovereignty to Mauritius while retaining long-term use of the Diego Garcia military base under a 99-year lease.