London: Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court attended a reception ceremony hosted by UK's King Charles III ahead of his coronation on May 6.
Sheikh Mansour conveyed the greetings of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and congratulations on the occasion of his coronation as King of the United Kingdom. Sheikh Mansour also expressed his sincere wishes to the King for success in his royal duties, and wished the United Kingdom and its people more success. progress and prosperity.
Sheikh Mansour congratulated King Charles and Queen Camilla, and wished them continued success.
The UAE Vice President expressed the keenness of the leadership to develop the historical relations between the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom, and its endeavour to develop and strengthen them in order to build a better future between the two countries.
Sheikh Mansour referred to the great role played by the late Queen Elizabeth II in strengthening the strong friendship that brought together the United Kingdom and the UAE since the era of its Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and this was consolidated during the era of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed . Al Nahyan. He added that this fruitful relationship, during the era of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is witnessing more prosperity and development.