LONDON, May 6 (Reuters) - Charles will be crowned king on Saturday in a centuries-old ceremony featuring a display of pageantry and military processions.

Below is a look at the key timings during the coronation.

10.30am in UAE [0630 GMT]: Doors of London's Westminster Abbey open to the congregation. Music begins an hour and a half later.

12.10pm - 12.45pm in UAE [0810-0845 GMT]: Military personnel will line the ceremonial route in central London.

12.30pm to 12.55pm in UAE [0830-0855 GMT]: Heads of state and overseas government representatives arrive at the abbey 0920 GMT: The king's procession begins. Charles and Camilla will be escorted by cavalry divisions and musicians on the route to Westminster Abbey. They will pass along The Mall, a grand avenue outside the palace, which will be lined by crowds.

1.25pm in UAE [0925 GMT]: Members of foreign royal families arrive at the abbey.

1.35pm to 1.45pm in UAE [0935-0945 GMT]: Members of the British royal family arrive.

1.53pm in UAE [0953 GMT]: The king's procession arrives and the bells of the abbey are rung.

2pm in UAE [1000 GMT]: The two-hour coronation ceremony begins.

3pm in UAE [1100 GMT]: Charles will be crowned by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby. A fanfare will sound and gun salutes will be fired at the Tower of London and across the capital, the nation, in Gibraltar, Bermuda and on ships at sea.

4pm in UAE [1200 GMT]: The Coronation Procession from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace begins, with Charles and Camilla travelling in the Gold State Coach.

Prince William, Charles' son and heir, along with his wife Kate and their three children, will travel in the first carriage behind Charles. Other working members of the royal family will follow behind.

4.45pm in UAE [1245 GMT]: The Coronation Procession reaches Buckingham Palace. Charles and Camilla will proceed to the garden for the Royal Salute from members of the armed forces before joining other members of the royal family on the Buckingham Palace balcony.