London: King Charles III was crowned in front of thousands in Westminster Abbey - but it was his young heirs who charmed social media.
The first sight of the king in his ermine robe as he emerged from the Diamond Jubilee State coach, included a glimpse of his 9-year-old grandson, Prince George, who stood dutifully behind him, clad in royal red.
Looking nervous but stoic, George - eldest son of Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, who is now second in line to the throne - along with three other boys helped to lift his grandfather's train as they entered the church, at times biting his lip.
George played a central role in the big day, seated behind the king and in line of the camera for much of the ceremony - one he will probably take part in himself one day.
His brother, Prince Louis, 5, who spawned memes for covering his ears during a flyover during the late Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee last year, let out an epic yawn during the coronation ceremony.
The coronation - the first in 70 years - was attended by heads of state, diplomats, lawmakers and religious figures. The almost two hours of hymns, pageantry and prayer was perhaps too much for the young prince, who shuffled in his seat as it drew on.
Later, on the Buckingham Palace balcony with senior royals, Louis could be seen drumming his hands on the wall before breaking into a two-handed wave, to his family's amusement.
His sister, 8-year-old Princess Charlotte, entered the church Saturday clasping Louis's hand like a sensible older sister - which many online dubbed "adorable."
She wore a sparkling Alexander McQueen flower headband to match her mother's and steadfastly followed along with the readings. Charlotte is third in line to the throne, while Louis is fourth.
