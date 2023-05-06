1 of 24
A view of The Mall following the coronation ceremony of Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla, in London, Britain May 6, 2023.
London: King Charles III was crowned as King of the United Kingdom after St. Edward's crown was placed on his head at a ceremony Saturday in Westminster Abbey in London. The abbey erupted in cheers of "God save the king!"
The dean brought the Crown of St. Edward to the archbishop, who said the prayer of blessing: "King of kings and lord of lords, bless, we beseech thee, this crown, and so sanctify thy servant Charles upon whose head this day thou dost place it."
The newly crowned King Charles III and his wife, Queen Camilla, headed back to Buckingham Palace following their coronation at Westminster Abbey. The procession of royals and 7,000 troops was thronged by crowds of spectators.
More than 2,200 guests from across the world attended the ceremony at the abbey, a televised spectacle meets power-projecting ritual with a generous dose of religion.
Image Credit: Screengrab
After Camilla was crowned, the abbey choir and coronation orchestra performed the anthem composed especially for the coronation, entitled "Make a Joyful Noise." Composer Andrew Lloyd Webber, better known for his Broadway musicals, said he adapted Psalm 98 for the occasion in consultation with King Charles.
Image Credit: AFP
All of the events were taking place in London's historic Westminster Abbey, where Britain's royals have been crowned for nearly 1,000 years.
Image Credit: Screengrab
The first documented coronation at the abbey took place on Dec. 25, 1066, when William the Conqueror became king, according to the abbey. Henry III rebuilt the church in the Gothic style from 1245, with the next coronation taking place in 1274.
Image Credit: Screengrab
Queen Elizabeth II was crowned there in 1953, with millions of people across the world tuning in to watch the ceremony on television.
Image Credit: Screengrab
The coronation of King Charles III marks the 40th coronation of a reigning monarch in Westminster Abbey.
Image Credit: AFP
Unlike King Charles III, Queen Camilla was anointed in full public view. It is the first time that guests in Westminster Abbey and a television audience worldwide have been able to witness this moment, considered among the most sacred of the service.
Image Credit: AP
There have been 28 queen consorts crowned at Westminster Abbey, the first being Matilda, the wife of William the Conqueror. The last one to be crowned was Charles's beloved grandmother, widely known as the Queen Mother. She was anointed behind a canopy. There were no TV cameras.
Image Credit: AFP
Camilla was crowned with a headpiece known as Queen Mary's Crown, designed for Mary to wear at George V's coronation in 1911. It has a silver frame and is set with more 2,000 diamonds, including some added from the late Queen Elizabeth II - a personal touch.
Image Credit: AFP
The St Edward's Crown (above) placed upon Charles's head, at about five pounds, is a whopper. The 361-year-old bejeweled headpiece is a key part of the royal regalia that give the British monarchy in the 21st century its air of longevity and power, with a light dusting of divine right.
Image Credit: Reuters
It's solid gold, 12 inches tall and 26 inches in circumference, and bedecked with 444 precious and semiprecious stones. It was recently re-sized to fit Charles's head and usually resides on a pillow at the Crown Jewels display at the Tower of London.
Image Credit: AFP
Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, Britain's Princess Charlotte of Wales and Britain's Prince Louis of Wales arrive at Westminster Abbey.
Image Credit: AFP
Britain's King Charles III arrives at Westminster Abbey.
Image Credit: AFP
19 of 24
Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla arrive in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey to his coronation ceremony in London, Britain May 6, 2023.
Image Credit: Reuters
Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort travel in the Diamond State Coach, in the 'King's Procession', a journey of two kilometres from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, ahead of their coronations.
Image Credit: AFP
Image Credit: AFP
Image Credit: AFP
