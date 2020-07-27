Highlights
- Wuhan, a city in central China, meeting point of the mighty Yangtze and Han rivers, is where the unprecedented global health crisis started.
- Seeking an answer to the biggest question of them all — did the coronavirus come from nature, or leaked from a lab? — could only start in Wuhan.
- Chinese state media reports show life in Wuhan, a city of 11 million, is returning to normal.
- Initial containment actions floundered as doctors, who blew the whistle about “atypical pneumonia” were, muzzled and punished by local Wuhan officials.
- Without a good vaccine, the economy of Wuhan, and the rest of the world, is likely to go on prolonged uncertainty
- With an affective and safe shot, there’s a possibility for Wuhan — and the rest of the world — of a rapid post-virus recovery.