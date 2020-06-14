1 of 10
Workers put on protective suits as they wait for people living surrounding the Xinfadi wholesale market arrive to get a nucleic acid test at a stadium in Beijing.
Workers in protective suits direct people who was either living surrounding the Xinfadi wholesale market or have visited to the market to get a nucleic acid test at a stadium in Beijing.
A woman and a child wearing protective face masks and gloves to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus arrive to a stadium to get a nucleic acid test in Beijing. China is reporting its highest daily total of coronavirus cases in two months after the capital's biggest wholesale food market was shut down following a resurgence in local infections.
A medical worker in a protective suit conducts nucleic acid tests on residents at a sports stadium, after new cases of the novel coronavirus disease were detected in Beijing.
A policeman wearing a protective suit stands watch people living surrounding the Xinfadi wholesale market arrive to get a nucleic acid test at a stadium in Beijing, Sunday.
A worker in protective suit chats with a resident who was either living surrounding the Xinfadi wholesale market or have visited to the market to get a nucleic acid test at a stadium in Beijing.
Workers in protective suits check people's names on the list who were either living surrounding the Xinfadi wholesale market or have visited to the market to get a nucleic acid test at a stadium in Beijing.
A security guard locks with chain the fence of the seafood wholesale market main entrance which was closed for inspection in Beijing.
A worker directs security guards as they set up barricades for people who were living surrounding the Xinfadi wholesale market and those have visited to the market to conduct a nucleic acid test at a stadium in Beijing.
