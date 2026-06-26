Small plane crashes into Beijing's tallest skyscraper, triggering security lockdown

CITIC Tower damaged as authorities seal off area and investigate rare aviation incident
Dubai: A small aircraft crashed into Beijing's tallest skyscraper on Friday, damaging the upper floors of one of China's most recognisable landmarks and prompting a major security response in the heart of the capital.
The aircraft, described by witnesses as roughly the size of a car, slammed into the 109-storey CITIC Tower — better known as China Zun — shortly before 6pm local time. Witnesses told Reuters they heard a loud bang before spotting shattered glass and debris falling from the building. Within minutes, police and emergency crews had cordoned off surrounding streets as the city's central business district was placed under tight security.
Officials have yet to say what type of aircraft was involved or whether anyone was killed or injured. By Friday evening, Beijing authorities had released few details as investigators worked at the scene.
Completed in 2018, CITIC Tower rises 528 metres (1,732 feet) above Beijing, making it the tallest building in the Chinese capital. Nicknamed China Zun, the skyscraper takes its distinctive shape from the ancient Chinese zun — a ceremonial bronze wine vessel — and has become one of the city's defining architectural landmarks.
What caused the crash remains unclear. Authorities have not indicated whether investigators are looking at mechanical failure, pilot error or another possible factor. Emergency crews remained at the site for hours as the investigation got under way.