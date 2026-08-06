GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
Philippines

US requests Filipino pastor's extradition on sex charges: ambassador

US presses Manila to hand over Duterte ally accused of sex trafficking, abuse

Last updated:
AFP
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
A 74-page indictment charges Pastor Apollo Quiboloy (right), longtime-friend of Philippine ex-President Rodrigo Duterte, with running a sex-trafficking operation in the US, and using minors to seek donations for a bogus children's charity. Quiboloy is known to have several properties in America.
A 74-page indictment charges Pastor Apollo Quiboloy (right), longtime-friend of Philippine ex-President Rodrigo Duterte, with running a sex-trafficking operation in the US, and using minors to seek donations for a bogus children's charity. Quiboloy is known to have several properties in America.
Twitter

The United States has formally requested the extradition of a Filipino pastor wanted on sex-trafficking charges, the Philippines' ambassador to Washington said on Thursday.

Apollo Quiboloy, a self-proclaimed "Appointed Son of God" and ally of former president Rodrigo Duterte, was arrested in the Philippines in 2024 on human-trafficking charges.

He faces life in prison if found guilty in the case, which accuses him of using women and child sect members to sell goods and raise funds for his church.

Quiboloy, who pleaded not guilty shortly after his August 2024 arrest, has been held in a Manila jail ever since.

A US grand jury had indicted Quiboloy three years earlier for conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking by force, fraud and coercion, sex trafficking of children, and bulk cash smuggling.

The 2021 US indictment alleges girls and women between the ages of 12 and 25 were recruited as personal assistants for Quiboloy to prepare his meals, clean his residence, give him massages, and have sex with him.

On Thursday, Ambassador Jose Manuel Romualdez told AFP the United States had formally asked for the pastor to be handed over.

"The formal request has been transmitted to the Dept of Justice," he said via text message, without providing further detail.

The US Embassy and the Philippine Department of Justice did not reply immediately to requests for comment.

Quiboloy was allowed to run for Senate in the country's 2025 midterm elections despite his incarceration and garnered 5,667,438 votes.

Police said following his arrest that Quiboloy's alleged victims were told they were having sex with the "Spirit of God" and were threatened not to tell anyone on pain of being hunted down by "angels of death".

Quiboloy's Kingdom of Jesus Christ church said at the time that members had "freedom of choice" and thus "anything that happens to you... is your own voluntary will or choice".

The powerful sect claims millions of followers in the mainly Catholic Asian nation and owns a television network.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos said in 2024 that the government was not yet looking to extradite Quiboloy because it was "focusing on the cases filed in the Philippines".

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Sanju Samson, newly appointed Brand Ambassador of Al Ansari Exchange, with Rashed A. Al Ansari, Group Chief Executive Officer of Al Ansari Financial Services, during the ceremony

Sanju Samson becomes Al Ansari Exchange’s new face

2m read
Malabar Gold & Diamonds names new Brand Ambassador

Malabar Gold & Diamonds names new Brand Ambassador

2m read
Kuwait rejects claims it joined strikes on Iran, urges WSJ to correct report

Kuwait calls WSJ Iran strikes report ‘entirely false’

1m read
Argentina's forward #10 Lionel Messi, Argentina's midfielder #07 Rodrigo De Paul and Argentina's defender #13 Cristian Romero enter the pitch to take part in the warm-up ahead of the 2026 World Cup round of 32 football match between Argentina and Cape Verde at the Miami Stadium in Miami Gardens on July 3, 2026.

Messi enters another final with nothing left to prove

3m read