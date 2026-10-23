$34 million: the amount mentioned in the US Embassy in Manila statement.

12,500+ farmers, five years: Reports say “approximately” or “more than” 12,500. A rough calculation shows $34.1 million spread over 12,500 farmers is about $2,700 each over five years.

TechnoServe: The international nonprofit that will run the program.

Nearly 40,000 metric tons of soybean meal: It means the money doesn’t arrive as cash. The project is funded by proceeds from the sale of nearly 40,000 metric tons of US soybean meal. It is paid for by selling the meal, not by writing farmers a check.

“We’ve got a deal”: This is a USDA award, not a bilateral trade agreement.