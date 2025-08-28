Tropical cyclone alert: Jacinto forms over West Philippine Sea, rains hit Luzon

As of 4.50pm (local time), the storm was located about 470 kilometers west of Iba, Zambales. It was moving north-northwest at 10 kilometers per hour, carrying maximum sustained winds of 45 kph and gusts of up to 55 kph. Central pressure was estimated at 1002 hPa.

In its latest thunderstorm advisory, PAGASA said moderate to heavy showers with lightning and gusty winds were being experienced over parts of Rizal, Batangas, Pampanga, Nueva Ecija, Tarlac, Zambales, and Bataan. Conditions were also noted in sections of Laguna, Quezon, Cavite, Metro Manila, and Bulacan, which may persist for the next couple of hours.

The southwest monsoon, slightly boosted by Jacinto, will also dump moderate to heavy rains over Palawan and the western portions of Mindoro, Panay, and Negros until at least midday Saturday. Forecasters warned of possible flooding and landslides, especially in low-lying and mountainous areas.

Still, the storm’s trough, or outer extension, will continue to bring scattered rains over the Ilocos Region, the Cordillera Administrative Region, and parts of Central Luzon, including Zambales, Bataan, Tarlac, Pampanga, Isabela, Quirino, and Nueva Vizcaya.

Jacinto is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) by Thursday night and will not make landfall. Because of this, PAGASA said no tropical cyclone wind signals will be raised.

Christian Borbon Senior Web Editor

Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.