GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 38°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
Philippines

Tropical cyclone alert: Jacinto forms over West Philippine Sea, rains hit Luzon

Residents in affected areas are urged to remain alert for flash floods and landslides

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
Tropical depression Jacinto
Tropical depression Jacinto
X / dost_pagasa

Dubai: A low pressure area over the West Philippine Sea strengthened into Tropical Depression Jacinto on Thursday, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

As of 4.50pm (local time), the storm was located about 470 kilometers west of Iba, Zambales. It was moving north-northwest at 10 kilometers per hour, carrying maximum sustained winds of 45 kph and gusts of up to 55 kph. Central pressure was estimated at 1002 hPa.

Jacinto is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) by Thursday night and will not make landfall. Because of this, PAGASA said no tropical cyclone wind signals will be raised.

Still, the storm’s trough, or outer extension, will continue to bring scattered rains over the Ilocos Region, the Cordillera Administrative Region, and parts of Central Luzon, including Zambales, Bataan, Tarlac, Pampanga, Isabela, Quirino, and Nueva Vizcaya.

The southwest monsoon, slightly boosted by Jacinto, will also dump moderate to heavy rains over Palawan and the western portions of Mindoro, Panay, and Negros until at least midday Saturday. Forecasters warned of possible flooding and landslides, especially in low-lying and mountainous areas.

In its latest thunderstorm advisory, PAGASA said moderate to heavy showers with lightning and gusty winds were being experienced over parts of Rizal, Batangas, Pampanga, Nueva Ecija, Tarlac, Zambales, and Bataan. Conditions were also noted in sections of Laguna, Quezon, Cavite, Metro Manila, and Bulacan, which may persist for the next couple of hours.

Residents in affected regions are urged to remain alert for sudden downpours and hazards such as flash floods and landslides.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

A coastal haven in Dubai Maritime City, where nature, wellness, and sustainability converge.

BEYOND unveils first forest district by the sea

3m read
Convective rainy clouds in parts of the UAE, while winds up to 40 km/h raise dust levels and heat peaks near 47°C in Al Dhafra.

UAE weather: Lightning, thunder likely over next 2 days

2m read
Tim Coffin, CEO of the Maritime Logistics division of Tristar, and Eugene Mayne, Founder and CEO of Tristar Group, at 6th Tristar Safety at Sea Conference in 2024

Tristar Safety at Sea Conference returns to Dubai

2m read
Philippines: back-to-back cyclones stir up weather

Philippines: back-to-back cyclones stir up weather

3m read