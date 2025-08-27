Filipinos get Spanish citizenship in just 2 short years — here’s why & how

Filipinos have a fast-track to Spain’s passport, healthcare, education & lifestyle perks
Manila: If you’re Filipino — full or half — you have one of the easiest and fastest paths to Spanish citizenship.
While most nationalities wait a gruelling 10 years, Filipinos? Just two.
This has been going on under the radar for a number of years.
The Spanish influence in the Philippines goes back hundreds of years. The Philippines, colonised by Spain for about 333 years, was named after Spain's King Philip II.
"Filipinos benefit from a fast-track pathway to Spanish citizenship as they for citizenship after only two years of residence in Spain — whereas it would take them 5 years of residence in Portugal," notes Global Law Experts.
The same pathway is offered to nationals from Andorra, Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Uruguay and Venezuela.
Collectively, these are the so-called "Ibero-American" countries — which under Article 22 of Spain’s Civil Code, can apply for citizenship after just two years of legal, continuous residence in Spain (versus the usual ten years).
For individuals who are not nationals from one of the above-mentioned countries, Spanish citizenship requires 10 years of residence in Spain.
For Filipinos, it gets even better.
Bueno, here are the most surprising reasons why moving to the land of paella, flamenco and siestas (and becoming el ciudadano) could be the best decision you’ll ever make:
Forget waiting a decade. After just two years of legal residency, Filipinos unlock full citizenship — think of it as a free trial for your global passport.
A Spanish passport opens doors to 159 countries. Europe? Check. UK? Check. Japan? Check. No more embassy/consulate drama.
Spain’s public healthcare system is world-class. Doctor visits, emergency care, even surgeries are practically free or low-cost.
No need to ditch your Filipino citizenship. You get dual perks — two passports, double the benefits.
No brutal driving test here! Filipinos can exchange their Philippine license for a Spanish one — no exams, no headaches.
Public universities start around €700/year, and kids enjoy free, bilingual schooling. Perfect for students and families alike.
Siestas, tapas, endless sunshine, Mediterranean beaches, plus a work-life balance you actually believe in.
Spain isn’t just a move — it’s an upgrade to your life.
Steps include:
(1.) Maintain two years of continuous legal residency (e.g., via a valid visa)— holidays are permissible if Spain remains your main residence.
(2.) Pass two exams:
DELE A2 (Spanish language proficiency)
CCSE (knowledge of Spanish culture, society, and constitution).
(3.) Submit your application to the Civil Registry, pay roughly €100, then attend the oath ceremony (Jura) once approved.
Processing time can vary — typically around one year, though it may take longer depending on backlogs, with some cases may linger up to three years, as per Esquire Philippines.
Previously, Spain offered a "Golden Visa", granting residency (and eventual citizenship) to foreigners who made significant financial investments.
But as of April 3, 2025, this programme is officially ended — no new applications are being accepted, according to Henley & Partners.
Alternatives such as the Non-Lucrative Visa (NLV), Digital Nomad Visa, or Entrepreneur Residence Permit are now being promoted.
Note: The details provided here are purely informational and do not constitute legal, financial, or citizenship advice. For guidance tailored to your needs, seek assistance from a qualified immigration or investment advisor.
