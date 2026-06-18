Philippines: Why the beach shoreline suddenly extended by up to 200 metres after magnitude 7.8 earthquake

'Coastal uplift', not a vanishing sea, reshaped Mindanao’s beaches overnight
Manila: After a powerful magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck Mindanao on June 8, 2026, the first day back to school, something extraordinary emerged.
It looked like the sea had "disappeared".
Residents along parts of Sarangani and Davao Occidental in the southern Philippines now see beaches dramatically different.
The shoreline appears to have "extended" seaward by up to 200 metres. Coral reefs, seagrass beds, and sections of the seabed that were once underwater were exposed.
Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply .
The phenomenon is not a new beach being created, said experts.
It is a geological process called "coastal uplift" (also known as coseismic uplift), where the land and ocean floor are pushed upward during a major earthquake, permanently raising portions of the coastline.
What is coastal uplift? Coastal uplift occurs when a powerful earthquake suddenly releases accumulated stress along a fault or trench, causing the ground to rebound upward.
DOST Secretary Renato Solidum Jr., former director of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS), explained that "coastal uplift happens when the land is being raised during a major earthquake".
The sudden release of pressure produces a rebound that can permanently raise portions of the coastline.
PHIVOLCS Director Teresito Bacolcol said the uplift occurred simultaneously with the main earthquake and is called coseismic uplift, triggered when the Cotabato Trench suddenly released accumulated stress.
The magnitude 7.8 earthquake was caused by movement along the Cotabato Trench, an active subduction zone off southern Mindanao.
Following are the observed changes:
|Effect
|Description
|Vertical uplift
|Parts of the coastline in Sarangani and Davao Occidental were uplifted by approximately 2 meters (6.6 feet)
|Shoreline extension
|Shorelines extended seaward by up to 200 meters in some areas
|Exposed seabed
|Previously submerged corals, reef flats, and seagrass beds were found exposed above sea level
|Marine life impact
|Some marine life was killed as habitats were suddenly lifted out of the water
Two days after the quake, locals began reporting the geological occurrence. The environment department confirmed it as coastal uplift.
PHIVOLCS has said the coastal uplift is nothing to be worried about and is a “natural effect” of the earthquake that has already happened.
Before the earthquake, those 200 metres of seabed were underwater. After the uplift:
The ground rose by about 2 metres, pushing that section of the seabed above sea level.
Water receded from that area, leaving dry land where there was once shallow water.
The visible shoreline (the boundary between land and water) moved seaward, making the beach look longer.
Experts said the beach didn't “grow”. Instead, the land rose and the water moved away from the new, higher ground.
This is the same process observed after the 2013 Mw 7.2 earthquake in Bohol, where the shoreline in Loon and Maribojoc shifted seaward due to ground uplift.
According to the UNDRR (United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction), tectonic uplift and subsidence are "distributed persistent vertical ground deformations (warping) that result from displacement on a dipping (inclined) fault".
In a subduction zone like the Cotabato Trench:
One tectonic plate slides beneath another, building up stress over time.
When the stress exceeds the strength of the rocks, the fault ruptures in an earthquake.
The sudden rupture causes the overriding plate to rebound upward, lifting the land and seafloor.
This uplift can be permanent, changing the coastline for decades or centuries.
The Mindanao quake caused such a rebound, lifting the seafloor and coastline by up to 2 metres.
PHIVOLCS has stated that the coastal uplift is not a cause for alarm.
However, there are important considerations:
Marine ecosystems: Exposed corals, seagrass beds, and reef flats can be killed if they remain out of the water.
Coastal navigation: Changes in seabed depth can affect small boat通行 and local fishing areas.
Future earthquakes: The same trench can produce more earthquakes; uplift does not mean the area is safe from future seismic events.
Residents should not panic, but they should:
Avoid walking on exposed coral reefs (they are fragile and can be sharp).
Be cautious near newly exposed seabed areas that may be unstable.
Follow guidance from PHIVOLCS and local authorities.
The Mindanao uplift is not the first time the Philippines has experienced this:
2013 Bohol earthquake (Mw 7.2): Shorelines in Loon and Maribojoc shifted seaward due to ground uplift, with studies showing a correlation between shoreline retreat and land subsidence of up to 87%.
2026 Mindanao earthquake (Mw 7.8): Coastal uplift raised the seafloor by up to 2 metres, extending shorelines by up to 200 meters and exposing previously submerged marine habitats.
Both events show how strong earthquakes can rapidly reshape coastal landscapes through tectonic uplift.
Experts explained that for the affected coastlines, it could mean the following:
The uplifted areas are permanently changed; the shoreline will not return to its previous position unless future tectonic movement causes subsidence.
Marine habitats that were exposed may not recover, affecting local fisheries and biodiversity.
Over time, erosion and sedimentation will gradually modify the new coastline, but the basic uplift will remain.
For residents, the suddenly longer beach is a visible reminder of how powerful tectonic forces can reshape the world in a matter of seconds.