GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 21°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
Philippines

Philippines launches ‘Handa’: What you need to know about the new disaster platform

Integrated system brings alerts, AI tools, SOS features to improve emergency response

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Handa is an integrated website serving as a centralized hub for real-time early warning signs and disaster information
Handa is an integrated website serving as a centralized hub for real-time early warning signs and disaster information
Facebook / PIA Metro Manila

Dubai: The Philippines has introduced a new digital platform to strengthen disaster preparedness and response, bringing multiple tools and data sources into one system.

Called “Handa: The Integrated Platform for Preparedness, Early Warning, and Response,” the platform can be accessed online and has been designed to help both authorities and citizens respond more effectively during emergencies.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

What is ‘Handa’

Handa, which means ready or prepared in English, is an integrated disaster risk platform that has been developed by the country’s Department of Science and Technology (DOST) through the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

It has combined real-time monitoring, location-based alerts, AI-assisted tools, and interactive dashboard into one platform, replacing the need to check multiple government websites for updates.

“One of the most persistent challenges in disaster risk reduction is not the absence of data but the fragmentation of information," said DOST secretary Renato Solidum Jr. during the website launch in Quezon city, Philippines.

“Across institutions, we generate vast and valuable datasets on hazards, exposure and vulnerability. Often, these remain dispersed across systems, limiting their full potential.”

What are the features

According to Phivolcs, the platform has integrated advisories and warnings from key agencies, including itself, the weather bureau, and the mines and geosciences bureau.

It has also provided analytics, disaster tracking, and event impact assessment to visualise risks and potential impacts.

Moreover, it has offered several new tools to improve both access to information and response times. An AI-powered chatbot assists to get instant answers on hazards, weather conditions, and safety measures based on their location, while real-time incident reporting allows to report emergencies such as floods, fires, and road accidents directly through the system.

Additionally, an Emergency SOS alert can be activated in urgent situations, which shares their location with responders.

How to access it

The integrated system is available through the Handa Georisk website.

“Through the Handa platform, we are advancing a multidisciplinary approach that connects science, governance and communities. Together we can ensure that knowledge becomes action, and action becomes resilience,” stated Solidum.

With new tools on hand, the public has been encouraged to actively contribute to situational awareness and response efforts to help reduce risks in a country frequently affected by natural disasters.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
Show More
Related Topics:
Philippines

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

From left: Tarek Jundi, CEO, Ankabut and Kevin Knight, CEO, WeVideo

Ankabut strengthens learning continuity in the UAE

2m read
AI-powered platform launched for UAE national talent

AI-powered platform launched for UAE national talent

2m read
An oil tanker operated by Stena Bulk. The US military has destroyed well over 20 inactive mine-laying boats of Iran's Islamic Republican Guard Corps "with more to come", according to the White House.

US 'fully prepared' to escost ships in Strait of Hormuz

3m read
Avinav Nigam during the launch of AI-powered, end-to-end recruitment platform during the World Health Expo at Dubai Exhibition Centre.

Indian expat lost pal, $60K to fake job. Then came AI

2m read