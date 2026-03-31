Philippines launches ‘Handa’: What you need to know about the new disaster platform

Integrated system brings alerts, AI tools, SOS features to improve emergency response
Dubai: The Philippines has introduced a new digital platform to strengthen disaster preparedness and response, bringing multiple tools and data sources into one system.
Called “Handa: The Integrated Platform for Preparedness, Early Warning, and Response,” the platform can be accessed online and has been designed to help both authorities and citizens respond more effectively during emergencies.
Handa, which means ready or prepared in English, is an integrated disaster risk platform that has been developed by the country’s Department of Science and Technology (DOST) through the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).
It has combined real-time monitoring, location-based alerts, AI-assisted tools, and interactive dashboard into one platform, replacing the need to check multiple government websites for updates.
“One of the most persistent challenges in disaster risk reduction is not the absence of data but the fragmentation of information," said DOST secretary Renato Solidum Jr. during the website launch in Quezon city, Philippines.
“Across institutions, we generate vast and valuable datasets on hazards, exposure and vulnerability. Often, these remain dispersed across systems, limiting their full potential.”
According to Phivolcs, the platform has integrated advisories and warnings from key agencies, including itself, the weather bureau, and the mines and geosciences bureau.
It has also provided analytics, disaster tracking, and event impact assessment to visualise risks and potential impacts.
Moreover, it has offered several new tools to improve both access to information and response times. An AI-powered chatbot assists to get instant answers on hazards, weather conditions, and safety measures based on their location, while real-time incident reporting allows to report emergencies such as floods, fires, and road accidents directly through the system.
Additionally, an Emergency SOS alert can be activated in urgent situations, which shares their location with responders.
The integrated system is available through the Handa Georisk website.
“Through the Handa platform, we are advancing a multidisciplinary approach that connects science, governance and communities. Together we can ensure that knowledge becomes action, and action becomes resilience,” stated Solidum.
With new tools on hand, the public has been encouraged to actively contribute to situational awareness and response efforts to help reduce risks in a country frequently affected by natural disasters.