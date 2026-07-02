Breakthrough: Philippines hits upper-middle income club — what it means

New status boosts investor confidence while raising stakes for inclusive growth
Manila: The Philippines has officially achieved Upper Middle Income Country (UMIC) status, marking a major economic milestone after years of sustained growth and bringing the country into a new league of developing economies recognised by the World Bank.
In its latest annual income classification released on July 1, the World Bank reclassified the Philippines after its gross national income (GNI) per capita reached $4,850 in 2025, comfortably exceeding the $4,636 threshold required for upper-middle-income economies in fiscal year 2027.
The World Bank determines income classifications using the Atlas method, which measures GNI per capita — the total income earned by a country's residents and businesses, including income from abroad, divided by the population.
Every July, economies are grouped into four categories: low income, lower-middle income, upper-middle income and high income. The Philippines' new classification means it has moved beyond the lower-middle-income bracket for the first time.
Gross National Income (GNI) per capita is one of the most widely used measures of a country's average income and level of economic development. It is the primary indicator used by the World Bank to classify economies into low-, lower-middle-, upper-middle-, and high-income categories. It is calculated by taking a country's Gross National Income (GNI) — the total income earned by its residents and businesses, whether generated domestically or from abroad — and dividing it by the country's population. The formula is: GNI per capita = Gross National Income ÷ Total Population
The reclassification reflects more than a decade of broad-based economic expansion.
Unlike Gross Domestic Product (GDP), which measures the value of goods and services produced within a country's borders, GNI also includes income earned by citizens and companies from overseas while subtracting income earned domestically by foreign residents and firms.
According to the World Bank, the Philippine economy grew by an average of 5.8% annually over the past five years, driven by gains across manufacturing, services, construction, tourism, business process outsourcing, remittances and domestic consumption rather than a single commodity boom.
Government officials hailed the milestone as evidence that macroeconomic stability, structural reforms and investment-friendly policies are paying off.
Economists stress that the designation is not a measure of how wealthy individual Filipinos are, nor does it automatically translate into higher household incomes or eliminate poverty and inequality. The classification reflects national average income, not income distribution.
The next challenge is sustaining the country's momentum.
To avoid the so-called middle-income "trap", analysts say the Philippines must accelerate productivity, cut red tape, curb corruption, create more high-quality jobs, improve education, and workforce skills, modernise infrastructure, boost innovation and attract greater private investment while ensuring growth is more inclusive.
Several structural reforms over the past decade have been cited by the WB, the International Monetary Fund, the Asian Development Bank.
The Manila government has driven key reforms, cited as factors that have improved the country's competitiveness and investment climate, helping pave the way for its upper-middle-income classification.
Among the most significant reforms are:
Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises (CREATE) Act (2021): Reduced the corporate income tax rate from 30%—previously among the highest in Southeast Asia—to as low as 20% for qualifying firms, while modernizing fiscal incentives to attract higher-value investments.
Amendments to the Public Service Act (2022): Opened sectors such as telecommunications, airlines, railways and shipping to up to 100% foreign ownership, increasing competition and encouraging foreign direct investment.
Amendments to the Foreign Investments Act and Retail Trade Liberalization Act: Lowered barriers to foreign investors, eased capital requirements and expanded opportunities for international businesses to operate in the Philippines.
Ease of Doing Business Act and the establishment of the Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA): Streamlined business registration, reduced bureaucratic delays, imposed processing deadlines for government permits and promoted digital government services to lower compliance costs for businesses.
The "Build Better More" infrastructure program: Continued large-scale investments in roads, bridges, airports, seaports, railways and digital infrastructure, helping reduce logistics costs, improve connectivity and enhance productivity.
Fiscal reforms and prudent macroeconomic management: The government maintained relatively strong banking supervision, implemented tax reforms, and pursued fiscal consolidation following the pandemic while preserving investor confidence and maintaining investment-grade credit ratings.
The Accelerated and Reformed Right-of-Way (ARROW) Act (Republic Act No. 12289), signed into law in September 2025, updates the 2016 Right-of-Way Act to speed up land acquisition for public infrastructure while strengthening protections for property owners through clearer valuation and compensation rules. The law streamlines right-of-way acquisition for national government projects and certain public service providers, reducing one of the biggest causes of delays in roads, railways, airports, seaports, power transmission, water systems and telecommunications projects.
By minimising lengthy ROW disputes and acquisition delays, the ARROW Act helps reduce cost overruns caused by inflation, contractor claims and project extensions, allowing infrastructure to be completed more efficiently.
Achieving UMIC status may also strengthen investor confidence, improve the country's international credit profile and expand access to private capital.
At the same time, it could gradually reduce access to some concessional financing traditionally available to lower-income economies, increasing the importance of fiscal discipline and continued reforms.
For the Philippines, crossing the upper-middle-income threshold is a landmark achievement—but it is also the beginning of a more demanding phase: turning stronger economic statistics into higher living standards for millions of Filipinos.