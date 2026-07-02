Breakthrough: Philippines hits upper-middle income club — what it means

Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises (CREATE) Act (2021): Reduced the corporate income tax rate from 30%—previously among the highest in Southeast Asia—to as low as 20% for qualifying firms, while modernizing fiscal incentives to attract higher-value investments.

Amendments to the Public Service Act (2022): Opened sectors such as telecommunications, airlines, railways and shipping to up to 100% foreign ownership, increasing competition and encouraging foreign direct investment.

Amendments to the Foreign Investments Act and Retail Trade Liberalization Act: Lowered barriers to foreign investors, eased capital requirements and expanded opportunities for international businesses to operate in the Philippines.

Ease of Doing Business Act and the establishment of the Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA): Streamlined business registration, reduced bureaucratic delays, imposed processing deadlines for government permits and promoted digital government services to lower compliance costs for businesses.

The "Build Better More" infrastructure program: Continued large-scale investments in roads, bridges, airports, seaports, railways and digital infrastructure, helping reduce logistics costs, improve connectivity and enhance productivity.

Fiscal reforms and prudent macroeconomic management: The government maintained relatively strong banking supervision, implemented tax reforms, and pursued fiscal consolidation following the pandemic while preserving investor confidence and maintaining investment-grade credit ratings.