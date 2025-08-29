GOLD/FOREX
5.1 magnitude quake strikes off Surigao Del Norte

The quake struck at 8.44am and was recorded at a depth of 10 kilometers, Phivolcs reported

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
X / @phivolcs_dost

A magnitude 5.1 earthquake was detected in the waters off Surigao del Norte on Friday morning as reported by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

Its epicenter was located approximately 10 kilometers northeast of Burgos, Surigao del Norte.

The quake, with a tectonic origin, struck at 8.44am (local time) and was recorded at a depth of 10 kilometers.

The tremor was felt in parts of the Visayas, with Phivolcs recording varying intensities in specific areas:

  • Intensity III (Weak): In Hinunangan, Southern Leyte, the shaking was weak. This level of intensity is often felt by many people indoors, particularly on upper floors of buildings. The vibration can feel like a light truck passing by, and some individuals may experience dizziness or nausea. Hanging objects and still water in containers can be seen to swing or oscillate moderately.

  • Intensity II (Slightly felt): In Silago and Hinundayan, Southern Leyte, the quake was only slightly felt. At this intensity, the tremor is typically felt by only a few individuals at rest indoors. It may cause hanging objects to swing slightly and still water in containers to oscillate noticeably.

While Phivolcs does not anticipate any damage from the earthquake, the agency has issued a warning that aftershocks are a possibility.

