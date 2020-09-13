Days after a gang rape of a stranded woman on a motorway sent shock waves throughout Pakistan, a married woman was allegedly raped by two men in front of her children in the country’s Punjab province on September 11.
The incident occurred in a suburban area of the Taunsa Sharif city, in the Taunsa district on Friday, according to local media reports.
Two men gang raped the woman in front of her children and also threatened her with dire consequences if she complained. This happened at around 11pm at night.
The victim’s family approached the Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) of Taunsa district and Tehsil Headquarter Hospital but as per local media reports, their complaint was not lodged immediately.
After repeated tries, a case was lodged but the police have not caught the culprits so far, despite identifying them.
According to the family, the case was lodged 24 hours after they approached the police, as per local media reports.
Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar took notice of the incident and ordered the regional police officer (RPO) of Dera Ghazi Khan to present a report.
Earlier, the rape of a woman, who stopped on a highway after her car ran out of petrol, near Gujjarpura area, in the province of Punjab, caused outrage. The issue trended across social media platforms and has also sparked country-wide protests.
Recent rape cases have prompted social media users to advocate for women’s safety in Pakistan.
